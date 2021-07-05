Parachute (PAR) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $240,633.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,290,486 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

