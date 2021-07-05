Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,823.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $38,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $109.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

