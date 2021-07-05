Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.