PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

