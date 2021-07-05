Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,169.20

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,169.20 ($15.28) and last traded at GBX 1,164.40 ($15.21), with a volume of 74513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,134.50 ($14.82).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,079.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.