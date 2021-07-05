Peony Achieves Market Cap of $6.01 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $21,388.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 11,547,492 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

