Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

