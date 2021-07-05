Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,340,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. 2,763,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,544. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

