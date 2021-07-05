Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock worth $671,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.99. 8,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

