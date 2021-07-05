Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.99. 8,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,759. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Photronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

