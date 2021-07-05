Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 257,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 253,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.