Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,630 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,665. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.46. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

