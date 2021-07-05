Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,822 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $12,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.73. 1,438,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock valued at $546,920,812. Insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

