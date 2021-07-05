PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 84,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,980. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

