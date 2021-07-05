Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $88.06 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

