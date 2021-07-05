Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

