Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,763 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,497 shares of company stock worth $17,207,040 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.35.

Shares of EA opened at $143.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

