Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $200.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

