Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.18 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.00 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

