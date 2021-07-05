Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,161 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

