Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,875 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

