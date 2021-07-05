Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

