Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $87,581.93

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $87,581.93 and approximately $49.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,493.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.39 or 0.06680557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.41 or 0.01502907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00409636 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00164431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.56 or 0.00619112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00425325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00338949 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

