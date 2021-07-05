Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $263,089.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

