Plian (PI) Trading Up 74.9% Over Last 7 Days

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $84,907.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plian has traded up 74.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.59 or 0.00817399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.62 or 0.08036860 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 827,604,188 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

