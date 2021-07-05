Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,470 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

PLYM stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.