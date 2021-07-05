Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $4,311.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $120.50 or 0.00349434 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00820391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.95 or 0.08145773 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

