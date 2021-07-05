PolypuX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,446.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. PolypuX has a market cap of $71,104.23 and approximately $11,446.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolypuX has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolypuX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,862.90 or 1.00253992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00915413 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolypuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolypuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.