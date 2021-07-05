Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Hits One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00007722 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00135222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00167567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,651.62 or 0.99818318 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

