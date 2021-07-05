Post Holdings Partnering Corp’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) Quiet Period Will End on July 5th

Post Holdings Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PSPCU) quiet period will end on Monday, July 5th. Post Holdings Partnering had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Post Holdings Partnering’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PSPCU stock opened at $10.38 on Monday.

