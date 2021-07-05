Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $745,857.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,854,844 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

