Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 772,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,572. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 95,151 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

