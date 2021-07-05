Professional Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Professional Planning lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in Target were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $246.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.