Professional Planning Sells 1,113 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Professional Planning reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.41, for a total transaction of $2,595,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,301 shares of company stock valued at $79,750,576. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $388.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.83. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

