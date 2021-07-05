Professional Planning Sells 3,325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Professional Planning cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Professional Planning’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.91. 3,835,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.