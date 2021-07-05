Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 48,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

