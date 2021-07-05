Prosight Management LP Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 385,372 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 2,589,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,488. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

