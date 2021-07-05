Prosight Management LP Sells 147,881 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Prosight Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147,881 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.8% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosight Management LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.