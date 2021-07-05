Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $43.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

