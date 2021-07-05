Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.71. 306,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.