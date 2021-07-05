Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. 4,186,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,184. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

