Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Vistra by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 162,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 244,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $19.04. 134,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,842,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.18. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

