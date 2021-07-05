Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.16. 5,299,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,142. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

