Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $730.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.