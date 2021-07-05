Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.33 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.