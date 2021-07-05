Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,329 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

