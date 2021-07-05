Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

