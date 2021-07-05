Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,270 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,977 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 32,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

