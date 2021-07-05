Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 14,378 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.66 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

