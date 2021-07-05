Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $121.60 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

